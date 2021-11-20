Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

NASDAQ:EJH opened at $2.31 on Friday. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.