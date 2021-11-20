Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NTUS opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

