Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.46, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAND. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

