Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,891 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 117,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,137,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,550,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

