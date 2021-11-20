Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

NYSE V opened at $200.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.