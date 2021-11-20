Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,448,100 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the October 14th total of 1,052,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VIVEF opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

