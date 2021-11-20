Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wabash National by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

