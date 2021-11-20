Walleye Trading LLC Decreases Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 70.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TY opened at $35.53 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

