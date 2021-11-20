Walleye Trading LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nocturne Acquisition by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

