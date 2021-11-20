Walleye Trading LLC Invests $258,000 in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLX stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.51.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

