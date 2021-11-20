Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report sales of $18.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 million to $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $57.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 183,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

