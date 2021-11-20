Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the October 14th total of 275,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WFRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

