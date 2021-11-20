Webster Bank N. A. Has $445,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 130.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,314,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Tesla by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $489.06 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $917.37 and a 200-day moving average of $749.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

