Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 448 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.