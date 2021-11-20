Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 234,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $79.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.