Webster Bank N. A. Sells 666 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,036,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Stericycle by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after buying an additional 314,073 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stericycle by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after buying an additional 294,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stericycle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after buying an additional 249,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.