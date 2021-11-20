Webster Bank N. A. Sells 82 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

NYSE:CI opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

