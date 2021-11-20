Webster Bank N. A. Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

