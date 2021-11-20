Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $357,338,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $19,775,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 95.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $757.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.92. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

