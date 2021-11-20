Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

