Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

