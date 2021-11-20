Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $44,250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 123.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 294,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $188.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

