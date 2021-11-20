Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

