Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.