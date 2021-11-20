Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.19. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

