Wells Fargo & Company Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $108.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of ALV opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Autoliv by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

