Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $85.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Tobam bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $9,853,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.