Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $47,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

