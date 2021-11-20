Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,469 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

