Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Tyler Technologies worth $48,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $25,958,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

NYSE:TYL opened at $547.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

