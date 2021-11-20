Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 61,003 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

BMY traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,880,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,379. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

