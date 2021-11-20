Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $11.33 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Tobam grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,612. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average of $201.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

