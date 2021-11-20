Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $15.81 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,784,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,412,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.