Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $17.60 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,389. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.