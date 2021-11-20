Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,545 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,776. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

