Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A Westaim 265.70% 7.91% 6.77%

This table compares Vasamed and Westaim’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westaim $24.85 million 11.75 -$34.40 million $0.04 51.01

Vasamed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westaim.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vasamed and Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westaim has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 103.43%. Given Westaim’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westaim is more favorable than Vasamed.

Risk & Volatility

Vasamed has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westaim beats Vasamed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasamed Company Profile

Väsamed, Inc. designs, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. It offers products and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health such as SensiLase PAD-IQ Studycast System, and Wound Imaging and SmartDraw. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

