Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EMD opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 11.34% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $45,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

