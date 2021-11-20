Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

EHI opened at $9.91 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

