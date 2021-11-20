Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.
EHI opened at $9.91 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
