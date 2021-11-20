Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 25.9% in October

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 250,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $2,636,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 159.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 216,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 41.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,055. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.