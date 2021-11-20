Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.18. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

