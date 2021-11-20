Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Westwater Resources by 91.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Westwater Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $3.27 on Friday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

