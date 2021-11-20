Widercoin (WDR) Market Cap Reaches $76,102.17

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $76,102.17 and approximately $23,050.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00091045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.79 or 0.07313953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,805.61 or 0.99766081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

