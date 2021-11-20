William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

