Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Shares of WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $222.60. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.96.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

