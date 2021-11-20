Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WLMIY stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

