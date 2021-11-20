Windsor Group LTD Buys 107 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.85.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

