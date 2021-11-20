Windsor Group LTD Purchases 1,138 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $13,492,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 74,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 106,854 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

