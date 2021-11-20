WINkLink (WIN) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $768.78 million and approximately $145.06 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.23 or 0.07292645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.69 or 1.00085015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

