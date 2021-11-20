Wise (LON:WISE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $744.60

Wise plc (LON:WISE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 744.60 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 744.60 ($9.73), with a volume of 1679098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 764.60 ($9.99).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WISE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 968.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £261,424.80 ($341,553.17). Also, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total transaction of £81,500,000 ($106,480,271.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,552,589 shares of company stock worth $8,635,324,882.

About Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

