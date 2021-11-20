Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.